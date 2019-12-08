Suu Kyi To Defend Mayanmar Against Genocide Charges In World Court

Former democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi is set to make legal history in The Hague where she will defend the country against charges of genocide targeting the Buddhist state's minority Rohingya Muslims. On December 8, at United Nation's top court, Suu Kyi will be one of the first national leaders to personally address the tribunal. The Hague was set up in 1946 to rule in disputes between countries after World War II. It was the Nobel Laureate's plan to appear before the judges in the International Court of Justice for a three-day hearing.

However, legal experts believe that Suu Kyi's move to lead the legal team was 'unprecendented and very unwise'. An assistant professor of international law at Leiden University told an international agency that the states should not send politicians to lead the legal teams at the International Court of Justice. Even though the Myanmar civilian leader has an 'impressive' background, she lacks any legal qualifications.

Myanmar accused of genocide

Nearly 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee into camps in Bangladesh after the military of Myanmar launched a violent crackdown on the group in 2017.This, according to the UN officials was 'genocide'. This case in the International Court of Justice will also be the first legal attempt by the peace-making body to bring the country into justice over the crisis. It is also a rare example of a country suing another over an issue to which it is not directly a party. The tiny west African state of The Gambia, which is acting on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Corporation has asked the court to halt the 'ongoing genocidal actions'.

The decision on charges of genocide could reportedly, take several years to come. However, Suu Kyi has said that she is leading the team to The Hague to 'defend the national interests of Myanmar'.

