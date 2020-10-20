Sweden Bans China's Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment From Its 5G Network

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) announced that the ban on the use of telecommunications equipment of Huawei and ZTE for development of 5G networks in Sweden. PTS said that it has examined the applications for the spectrum auctions planned to start on 10 November 10 and four companies have received the approval for participation. Hi3G Access, Net4Mobility, Telia Sverige and Teracom have received approved for participation in the spectrum auctions.

The telecom regulator said in a statement that the examination of applications has been conducted in consultation with the Swedish military and security services. It has set out the condition for the licensing process which includes necessary technical and organisational actions to safeguard Sweden’s security.

“New installations and new implementation of central functions for the radio use in the frequency bands must not be carried out with products from the suppliers Huawei or ZTE,” the licensing condition reads.

“If existing infrastructure for central functions is to be used to provide services in the concerned frequency bands, products from Huawei and ZTE must be phased out January 1, 2025 at the latest," the regulator added.

US sanctions

In August, the United States dealt a massive blow to China-based Huawei by expanding the scope of Foreign Direct Product Rule, preventing Huawei from circumventing US law. The Commerce Department added 38 Huawei affiliates to its Entity List which identifies foreign parties prohibited from receiving certain sensitive technologies.

The measures were aimed at barring Huawei from alternative chip production and provision of off-the-shelf (OTS) chips produced with tools acquired from the United States. The State Department said that the measures follow the more limited expansion of the Foreign Direct Product Rule in May, which Huawei has continuously tried to evade. Earlier, the Department of Justice had indicted Huawei for stealing US technology, conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud, racketeering, and helping Iran to evade sanctions, amongst other charges.

(Image: AP)