Sweden Passport Now Ranked Most Powerful In World: Report

Swedish passports are considered to be the world's most secure travel documents. According to The Local, it is rated as the most powerful passport in the world because the citizens can enjoy visa-free travel to many countries around the world. As per the leading daily, the Swedish e-passport ranks #1 as the most powerful passport in the world along with Luxembourg and Ireland. Sweden reportedly started to issue the new generations of its electronic passport and national electronic ID card in January 2012.

READ: Sweden Steadfast In Strategy As Virus Toll Continues Rising

About the passport

As per reports, the Swedish e-passport is incredibly one of the advanced secure travel documents which was launched in recent years and is of course a piece of art. The passport is one of the most secure in circulation. It has a unique design and its passport security features highlight the Swedish identity. As per reports, the passport has been developed by the Thales group for a comprehensive approach to passport security design.

READ: Sweden Economy Suffers Despite Soft Restrictions

Due to security reasons a new act was enacted as of 15 April of 2016, which includes three major rules. The rules are Swedish citizens may be granted a maximum of three regular passports during five years, the regular passport will be revoked and cancelled when a provisional passport is issued and the validity of a passport for children under 12 is reduced to three years.

According to the reports, previously Sweden ranked #2 in the index. It enjoys visa-free travel to 186 countries, high level of personal freedom, and an excellent global reputation.

READ: Sweden Defends Strategy As Death Toll Mounts

READ: Explainer: As Sweden Attempts To Achieve Herd Immunity Against COVID, Here's What It Means

(Image Credit: Pixabay)