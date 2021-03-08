Swiss Referendum: 51.21% Voters Seek Ban On Full-face Coverings In Public Places

Even as the government of Switzerland repeatedly called on the voters to reject a proposal to ban burqas and niqabs in public places, the Central European nation on Sunday narrowly exercised their votes in the favour of banning the full facial coverings in almost all public places, exempting places of worship.

A group including members of the right-wing Swiss People's Party collected 100,000 signatures in a survey for a ban on full-face coverings. While 51.21 percent of people voted for the ban of niqabs and burqas, at least 48% voted against the ban, the government included.

Ban on full-face coverings can impact Swiss tourism?

The Switzerland government has time and again cited reasons and asked its citizens to vote against the ban. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Swiss government referred to the 8.5 million populace and pointed that the Muslim population is comparatively very small. The government warned voters and the right-wing groups against the ban on burqas and niqabs, as it could have an impact on Switzerland's tourism sector, the authorities claimed.

What moderate Muslim women say

Moderate Muslim and a people's representative Saida Keller-Messahli founded the group called Forum for a Progressive Islam. She has been vocal against the government's claims in asking voters to reject the ban on full-face coverings. She allegedly calls steps against the ban to be influenced by 'totalitarian ideology'. A day before Switzerland voted against burqas and niqabs, she tweeted (roughly translated from Swiss), "Tomorrow, Switzerland will join the other countries which have banned the wearing of the full veil—a misogynistic symbol—in public spaces. I am sure of it."

Many progressive Muslim women and prominent people's representatives in the country have been vocal against the government's claims. Tamara Funicello of the left-leaning Social Democratic Party clearly raised objections to the claims of the Swiss government and "strongly objected to the idea of government telling the women what they can wear and what they can't".

Earlier in 2009, a survey was conducted where people in Switzerland were asked to franchise their votes over a proposal that called to ban the construction of minarets and mosques. Referendums in Switzerland have always touched upon the most sensitive issues, however, the right-wing group and the Swiss People's Party have clarified that this ban does not revolve around Muslim women only. Meanwhile, face masks and covers are still allowed in the country, given the pandemic situation, while burqas and niqabs must still be worn by women in sacred places.

