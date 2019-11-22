Sydney: Pregnant Woman Punched, Kicked In 'Islamophobic Attack'

A Sydney man has been reportedly charged for punching and stomping a heavily pregnant woman at a western cafe. The horrifying video posted on Twitter showed the man lean over the table of women before unleashing punches. The 38 weeks pregnant woman was with friends at Bay Vista Cafe on Church Street, Parramatta when the incident took place. According to an international media outlet, the incident was described as an 'islamophobic' attack by a leading Australian Islamic association. The suspect has been charged with 'assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray'.

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) reportedly said that the man was heard yelling anti-Islamic hate speech at the victim and her friends. The president of AFIC said that the attack was clearly a racist and Islamophobic attack and should be treated as such. The Magistrate Tim Keady told the suspect who is identified as Stepe Lozina, 43, that he had punched the victim to the head 14 times and therefore has been denied bail. The woman was taken to the hospital after the attack and has suffered a number of bruises and has some swelling. Inspector Luke Sywenkyj told an international media outlet that the assault has also left the victim emotionally and physically traumatised. The condition of the unborn child has not been disclosed.

Islamophobia in Australia

The police also claim that Lozina is known to them as he has an extensive criminal record. Sywenkyj said that a police investigation is still in its infancy. He further also personally commended the member of the community who came in woman's defence. He said that if it was not for the brave actions of all the people in stopping the assault the victim would have gotten seriously injured. According to researchers at the Charles Sturt University, Islamophobia in Australia was continuous phenomena and women wearing a headscarf are especially at risk. Out of 113 female victims are reported to be physically intimidated or harassed out of which 96 per cent of them were wearing a headscarf.

