Syria Claims Israeli Missiles Targeting Military Sites Near Damascus Killed 3 People

An Israeli missile strike that targeted the military sites in the south of Syria's capital Damascus on Friday night took the lives of three people, the Syrian military said in a statement. Further, as per the statement, most missiles that were launched from Israel's controlled Golan Heights were intercepted by Syrian air defences. In addition to this, the attacks near Damascus' international airport have triggered a fire, the pro-government Sham FM radio reported. As a consequence, two planes were postponed from flying.

According to a Xinhua report, the Israelis also targeted military positions in the Jamraya area, as well as facilities in Damascus' southwestern suburbs and the international airport, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed.

Previous missile attacks on Syria

Apart from this, earlier in the month of April, Syria had stated that its air defence systems had successfully intercepted an Israeli attack. The Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement that they have also intercepted most of the projectiles aimed at the country. Syria's official news agency, SANA, had previously reported that Syrian air defences had effectively thwarted an Israeli strike over Damascus.

Further, the Ministry disclosed that Israel had conducted an airstrike on numerous sites in the Damascus neighbourhood from the direction of Tiberias. The statement said, “Our air defence systems repelled enemy missiles and shot down most of them", ANI reported.

Similarly, Syria's Ministry said that Israel had launched numerous rockets at Syrian military targets in Damascus earlier in March, killing nearly two people and causing property damage. The rockets were fired against Syria on March 7 by Israeli planes flying over Lebanon, according to the Ministry. Syrian air defences, as per local reports, shot down the majority of the missiles.

Israel attacked Syria even on February 24, only hours before Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine, killing three Syrian servicemen near Damascus. In a separate incident, according to a SANA report, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had launched surface-to-surface rockets from the Golan Heights on February 16, towards multiple military locations in the town of Zakia, south of Damascus.

