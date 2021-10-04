Syria's Prez Assad Dials Jordan King Abdullah II For First Time In More Than A Decade

Syrian President Bashar Assad dialled Jordan's King Abdullah II on 3 October, the first coversation between the two leaders in a decade after a strain over Syria's civil conflict. The call comes as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between the two nations, which are suffering difficult economic conditions. The leaders discussed relations between the "brotherly countries and ways to enhance cooperation between them,", according to the Jordanian royal court, AP reported.

During the call, Abdullah affirmed his country supports for "efforts to maintain Syria's sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and people." AP reported, quoting Syria's national news agency, SANA that Assad spoke with Abdullah about bilateral relations and "reinforcing cooperation in the favour of the two countries and people". The call comes as part of a new thaw in relations between the two neighbours following the Syrian civil war. Furthermore, the United States and many other Western countries have imposed sanctions on Syria.

Syria-Jordan Conflict

Following the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Jordan, like most Arab countries, cut diplomatic ties with Syria. Jordan hosted Western-backed rebel organisations and took in hundreds of thousands of refugees. Arab and Western countries primarily criticised Assad for the violent crackdown on protests that started in 2011, and initially supported the opposition during the conflict, which displaced and killed millions.

Since late 2015, when Russia threw its military weight behind Assad, the war's momentum has shifted. The phone call comes only days after Jordan reopened its main border crossing with Syria, which serves as a vital trade link between the two countries. The crossing reopened in 2018, but was closed again in 2019 due to coronavirus restrictions and deteriorating security on Syria's southern borders.

Late last month, Syria's defence minister paid a visit to Jordan. In September, a 10-year-old arrangement to export Egyptian natural gas through Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon was resurrected.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)