Taiwan: Baltic Lawmakers Meet President Tsai Ing-wen In A Sign Of Further Cooperation

In a sign of increased cooperation between European Union nations and Taiwan, lawmakers from all three Baltic states met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday. It is the first time that members of parliament from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have been to Taiwan together. President Tsai greeted the leaders who came to attend the '2021 Open Parliament Forum.' It has been hosted by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tsai noted that Taiwan shares values and experiences with the three countries. She said that Taiwan and the Baltic countries have comparable histories of defying the authoritarian government and battling for freedom.

"The democracy we enjoy today was hard-earned. This is something we all understand most profoundly," she was quoted as saying by The Associated Press (AP). Meanwhile, the Lithuanian delegation's leader, Matas Maldeikis, expressed his desire for much stronger ties with Taiwan. "We are here to express our solidarity with you. We hope the soon-to-be-open Lithuanian trade office in Taiwan will help to expand the partnership between two countries and contribute to a closer relationship with Taiwan and the whole European bloc," he added.

It's a great pleasure to welcome the delegation of freedom- & democracy-loving MPs from #EU🇪🇺 member states #Estonia🇪🇪, #Latvia🇱🇻 & #Lithuania🇱🇹 to #Taiwan🇹🇼. We wish our Baltic friends a rewarding 8-day visit, & look forward to their participation in the Open Parliament Forum. pic.twitter.com/kfRpR2i0VZ — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 28, 2021

Earlier this month, Taiwan had established a de facto embassy in Lithuania, known as the Taiwanese Representative Office. Lithuania also intends to open a representative office in Taiwan. Meanwhile, China has cut its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of a sub-ambassador and also recalled its ambassador. In addition, President Xi Jinping-led Chinese government had also dismissed Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing.

Taiwan slams China for its continued interference

It is pertinent to mention here that the self-ruled island's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Sunday, November 28, slammed China for its continued intimidation of Taiwan's diplomacy. It stated that relations between Taiwan and Lithuania are a "matter between the two countries and have nothing to do with Beijing." China has no jurisdiction to influence or tell Taipei how to build or enhance ties, the MAC added. Despite Taiwan's self-government being present for more than seven decades, Beijing claims absolute sovereignty over the island. However, Taipei has fought Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has frequently opposed.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP