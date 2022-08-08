Taiwan Claims China Made 272 Cyberattack Attempts To Spread 'disinformation' Since Aug 1

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry, on Monday, accused the People's Republic of China (PRC) of launching multiple cyber warfare attacks against the island nation. Addressing a press conference, Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng claimed that China made as many as 272 attempts to spread "disinformation" since the beginning of August 2022. The Ministry held the press conference after the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stated that it would continue to hold exercises in waters near Taiwan.

According to the Taiwanese Defence Ministry, the country's military training and ensuing response time was constrained by PLA's military exercises in the region. The Defence Ministry further emphasised that they are keeping track of the development and would respond accordingly. However, it did not specify how the country has decided to respond to the growing threat from the Chinese Armed Forces. The Taiwanese Defence Ministry also refused to divulge information about military cooperation with the US, citing the confidentiality of such information exchange. Further, it stated that no Chinese aircraft or vessel has entered Taiwan’s 12 nautical miles (NM) of territorial waters.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council raises concerns over China's military drills

Earlier on August 6, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) raised concerns over China's intense military drills in the Asia Pacific region. It also chastised China for conducting unprecedented long-range live-fire military drills in which it launched multiple missiles in Taiwan Strait. It called on Chinese authorities to immediately halt the illegal political manoeuvres against the self-ruled democratic island. Further, the MAC claimed that China has encircled Taiwan and established a blockade in order to threaten the island, its allies, and surrounding nations.

Earlier on Thursday, China launched one of its largest military drills around Taiwan following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on August 2. The Chinese administration announced that military drills were being conducted in six zones encircling Taiwan by its navy, air force, and other agencies. As part of military drills, China also carried out "precise missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait and the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stressed that its personnel were on alert and keeping an eye on the situation while attempting to avoid rising tensions.

(Image: AP)