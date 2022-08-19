Taiwan Claims China's Actions Will Not Deter Taipei From Hosting More Foreign Delegations

Taiwan's Ambassador to the US, Hsiao Bi-Kim said that they will not let China's military drills stop the future visits of foreign delegations. Speaking to The Hill, Hsiao Bi-Kim stated that they are "very concerned and worried" over China's "provocative and reckless" actions which she called "extremely dangerous". She underscored that China's aggressive behaviour in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other US officials will only bring Taiwan closer to its allies.

Speaking to The Hill, Hsiao Bi-Kim said, "But then again, as a victim of their bullying, we’re not going to go out and say, We don’t want friends. Stop visiting us." She made the remarks just hours before US And Taiwan announced plans to commence trade negotiations between the two nations. According to a statement released by US Trade Representative, the first round of negotiations between Taiwan and the US is expected to begin this fall. Hsiao Bi-Kim underscored that the sanctions against Taiwan will not restrict their "pursuit of international space". She suggested that China is "promoting greater sympathy" for Taiwan and the interest of the international community in visiting the island.

The statement of Hsiao Bi-Kim comes amid the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing after Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory. Notably, the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to travel to Taiwan in over 25 years. China launched military drills around Taiwan and imposed sanctions against Nancy Pelosi and her close relatives too. Furthermore, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced cancelling the China-US Theater Commanders talks, Defence Policy Coordination Talks (DPCT) and cooperation between the two nations on other issues. Following Nancy Pelosi's visit, another delegation of US lawmakers led by Senator Ed Markey arrived in Taiwan and held talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

US delegation holds meeting with Taiwan President

Notably, the US Congressional delegation led by Ed Markey visited Taiwan on Sunday, August 14, for a 21-hour visit. During the visit to Taiwan, the US delegation held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. During the meeting, Tsai Ing-wen said her administration was cooperating with allies to ensure stability in the Taiwan Strait and to maintain the status quo, according to AP. Issuing a statement regarding his visit to Taiwan, Ed Markey said that they discussed various issues with Taiwanese counterparts, including support for peace and stability and Taiwan's increased participation in the international community, and strengthening economic relations.

Image: AP