Taiwan Coast Guard Seizes Chinese Oil Ship Crossing Maritime Borders Near Penghu Island

Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on August 12 seized a Chinese oil transport and supply ship. The CGA stopped the vessel after it crossed over the maritime borders near Penghu's Huayu Islet, ANI reported. As per reports, the Chinese vessel, Hexing 566, was stopped after it failed to comply with the radio warnings from the CGA's Penghu Offshore Flotilla.

Following the seizure, the Taiwanese Coast Guard personnel boarded the Chinese oil transport ship for a thorough inspection. The CGA docked the ship at 15th Penghu Flotilla yard and detained ship's captain Cai and six other crew members. The Coast guards took the Chinese crew back to Penghu Offshore Flotilla, where the alleged insurgents will be dealt with as per Taiwan infringement laws.

Meanwhile, the instances of Chinese ships crossing the Taiwan-occupied Penghu maritime border has considerably increased, TaiwanNews reported. In July, a Taiwan CGA patrol boat ordered a Chinese fishing vessel to stop for inspection. On receiving the radio messages, the boat attempted a hastened exit from some 38 kilometers away from the west of Huayu Islet. When asked to stop, the crew threatened the Coast Guards by brandishing knives and rods. Allegedly, the ship was in Taiwan waters for illegal fishing, which has become a common affair in the western offshore islands, CGA mentioned.

On the same day, another ship was spotted at the eastern Taiwan waters of Orchid Island. The boat was anchored some 18 kilometers from the Island border. The CGA immediately despatched a patrolling unit to expel the Chinese vessels out of the Taiwanese water.

China threatens Taiwan against demanding "independence"

Despite separate governance under 'one country, two system' rule, China often claims complete dominion over the breakaway province of Taiwan. Taiwan has repeatedly made efforts to gain formal freedom and democracy on the Island. However, China remained stern about smashing all attempts that opposed Beijing. In the meantime, China has also criticised Taiwan's growing ties with the US after former president Donald Trump's government pledged to supply Taiwan with defensive weapons and has stressed any attack by China would cause "grave concern".

Additionally, China has also threatened that "Taiwan's independence" meant war, ANI reported. On June 1, Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping pledged to reunify Taiwan with Beijing. Following this, the Taiwanese Mainland Council (MAC) accused the Chinese government of imposing their expansionist aims instead of bringing democratic reforms for the Taiwanese people. The MAC urged the Chinese President to act towards promoting "regional peace."

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI