Taiwan has said that the ties between Russia and China pose a threat to global peace, stability and democracy. Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the international community to condemn China's actions to intimidate Taiwan and stop "authoritarian expansion." Taiwanese Foreign Ministry underscored that China continuously poses a threat to Taiwan's national security and tries to unilaterally change the "cross-strait status-quo, and practices expansionism." The statement of Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan on 15 September.

"China continuously threatens Taiwan’s national security, attempts to unilaterally change the cross-strait status-quo, and practices expansionism. It finds solace internationally by cozying up to Russian invaders and even claims that those who maintain peace and the status quo are engaged in provocation," Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It further added, "This clearly demonstrates the threat that the China-Russia authoritarian alliance poses to international peace, stability, freedom, and democracy. MOFA urges the international community to jointly condemn the CCP’s intimidation of Taiwan and curb authoritarian expansion." Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Putin during his meeting with Xi Jinping reiterated his adherence to the "one China principle" and "condemned provocations" by the US in the Taiwan Strait." In the statement, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry voiced protest over Putin's "deceitful remarks" and condemned Russia's action of following the "authoritarian and expansionist Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government. Earlier in August, Russia had termed the visit of the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan a "clear provocation."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) strongly protests President Putin’s deceitful remarks. MOFA firmly condemns Russia for following the authoritarian and expansionist Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government in continuing to make false statements in the international arena that degrade Taiwan’s sovereignty," Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Putin-Xi Jinping meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO in Uzbekistan. Putin asserted that Russia follows the "one China principle" and condemns provocations made by the US. He praised China's "balanced position" with regards to the Ukraine crisis. The Kremlin leader stressed that the "friendship" between Russia and China continues to remain "unchanged" and the ties continue to strengthen between the two nations.

Putin highlighted that the foreign policy of both nations plays an important part in ensuring global and regional stability. He emphasised that Russia and China continue to support a "democratic and multipolar world order" based on international rules and the central role of the United Nations. The Kremlin leader also called for the strengthening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing is willing to work with Russia "to set an example of what a responsible global power is" and "assume leadership to bring the changing world onto a path of sustainable and positive development."

