Taiwan Expelled Thousands Of PLA Dredgers That ‘illegally Encroched’ Its Water: Report

At least 3,969 Chinese dredgers have been chased out of the Taiwanese territorial waters after PLA’s illegal encroachment, escalating tensions between the island and Beijing, Taiwan’s Coast Guard said in a statement. As many as two PLA aircraft (Y-8 ELINT and Y-8 EW) entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on Jan. 19, one PLA Y-8 RECCE fighter jet encroached the airspace on Jan.20, and a PLA Y-9 EW aircraft entered ADIZ as China as People's Liberation Army stepped up belligerent activities in China's southwest.

A total of 380 incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) have been listed by the Taiwanese defense ministry, which condemned China’s attempts of intimidation after Taipei's de facto ambassador was invited to US president Joe Biden’s inaugural ceremony.

The Taiwanese Coast Guard has stepped up patrols to ensure its sovereignty and national security over China’s vessels' illegal trespassing and incursions into Taiwan’s territorial waters. Some vessels over the course of last year were intercepted by Taiwanese naval forces in accordance with the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area and the vessels were escorted by the Coast Guard after they illegally entered about 24 nautical miles from Penghu, bearing Chinese flags and vessel numbers, according to Taiwan’s state press.

Countering PLA’s naval blockade attempts

Chinese fishing vessels have reportedly stepped up maritime activities, and to boost its military capabilities and readiness in the South China sea against the Chinese expansionist agendas and invasion threats, Taiwan in December 2020 announced the construction of at least 8 new states of the art submarines. President Tsai Ing-wen said in an online statement that Taiwan was “more determined than ever to continue developing our self-defense industries and safeguard our sovereignty and democracy.”

Furthermore, she stated that the submarines which will go on trials in the Pacific by 2025 are a "historic milestone which demonstrates Taiwan's strong will to the world.”Taiwan’s leader launched Ta-Chiang and the new Tuo-Chiang class corvette vessels with ROC naval forces aimed at beefing the military presence in the Pacific. “These vessels demonstrate the capabilities of our defense industry in R&D as well as supplying our defense needs,” the ministry of National Defense ROC said in a tweet.

(Image Credit: AP)