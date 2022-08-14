Taiwan Expresses Gratitude To India For Calls To Exercise Restrain Amid Tension With China

Taiwan has announced that it will continue to bolster its self-defence capabilities while maintaining close coordination with the US, Japan and other like-minded nations, including India. The Taiwanese government said that it will work with all like-minded nations to preserve the rules-based international order and ensure security across the Taiwan Strait as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the statement issued by Taiwan's representative office in India. The Taiwanese government has expressed "sincere gratitude" to more than 50 countries, including India, which have called for exercising "restrain and de-escalate tensions".

"The government of ROC (Taiwan) wishes to convey sincere gratitude to the executive branches and parliamentarians of over 50 countries－including India－which have called on all sides to exercise restrain, de-escalate tensions, avoid unilateral actions to change status quo and maintain peace and stability in the region," Taiwanese government announced in a release.

The Taiwanese government in a release further added, "The government of Taiwan will continue to enhance its self-defence capabilities while maintaining close communication and coordination with the US, Japan and all other like-minded nations including India to jointly preserve the rules-based international order and safeguard security across the Taiwan Strait and consolidate peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

The statement of Taiwan comes after China launched military drills in response to US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island. The Taiwanese government underscored that it is entitled to make friends and maintain ties with nations across the world.

Taiwan conveys sincere gratitude to all countries that have voiced justice and grave concerns regarding China’s recent belligerent military posturing across the Taiwan Strait.https://t.co/2vk4LwtBuM — Taiwan in India (@TWIndia2) August 14, 2022

Taiwan calls on world to condemn China's 'military provocation'

Taiwan has called on the world to condemn China's "irrational military provocation" and continue to raise its voice in support of Taiwan protecting freedom and democracy and maintaining rules-based international order. Taiwanese government asserted that China's military posturing targeting Taiwan has disrupted peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan stated that it will calmly respond to Beijing's military threats and defend its sovereignty and national security. Taiwan in the release said, "The Republic of China (ROC) was founded in 1912, while the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was established in 1949. In 1945 Taiwan was returned to the ROC after World War II."

Earlier, Taiwan had condemned the Chinese action of launching multiple ballistic missiles into waters to the northeast and southwest of Taiwan.

"PRC’s continued actions to coerce and intimidate other countries into shunning Taiwan underlines the fact that the PRC itself does not recognize Taiwan as part of China, further deflating the fraud and empty lies of the so-called 'One-China' principle," Taiwanese government said in a release.

Image: AP