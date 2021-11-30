Taiwan Thanks 'like-minded Partner' Australia For Issuing Grim Warning To China

Taiwan recently expressed “sincere gratitude” to the Australian PM Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton for their warnings against China’s increasing military pressure against the self-ruled island. According to The Guardian, Dutton on Friday had said that China was expanding its military at a rapid rate and saw countries across the region as “tributary states”. He also went on to say that cost of Australia joining the US in a potential future war to defend Taiwan should be weighed against the cost of inaction.

The Australian PM then backed his Defence Minister’s speech, saying that Australia would “stand up to any form of coercion that occurs”. Morrison also said that Dutton was spot on when it comes to the “uncertain environment in which we live”.

Taiwan sees Australia as an 'important friend'

Following their remarks, Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the statements of support. While speaking to the media outlet, Joanne Ou, a ministry spokesperson, said that Taiwan sees Australia as an “important friend and like-minded partner” in the Indo-Pacific region. Ou stated that there was a “high level” of consensus among Australia, the US, Japan, France and other major democracies on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“Both Prime Minister Morrison and Defence Minister Dutton’s remarks reiterated the Australian government’s deep concern for security and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the need to guard against the use of Chinese force against Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to express its sincere gratitude for this,” she told The Guardian.

Further, Ou went on to say that Taiwan’s government would continue to work closely with Australia and like-minded countries to safeguard democratic values and a rules-based international order, and to maintain peace, stability and prosperity. It is to mention that this comes amid a time when Taiwan is seeking to deepen trade ties and to play a role in global forums such as the World Health Organization (WHO). The self-rule island also wants support from Australia and other members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership to join the big regional trade pact.

Notably, 14 countries recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and more than 70 others have informal diplomatic ties, including the United States. It is to note that Australia does not recognise Taiwan as a part of Beijing as claimed under the 'One China' Policy.

(Image: AP)