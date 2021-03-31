Taiwan FM’s Computer Targeted 2,100 Times Daily In 2020 By Chinese Hackers: Report

A report published by Taipei Times recently revealed that in 2020 the number of Chinese cyberattacks targeting the Taiwan Foreign Ministry’s computer was around 39 times greater than the number of attacks in 2018. The report citing a source said that there was an average of 2,100 attacks daily last year and about 770,000 attacks in total, which is up from about 20,000 attacks in 2018.

The source, who revealed the increasing Chinese cyberattacks, said, “Last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began more closely monitoring all probes and scans of its systems, taking the stance that it would rather risk erroneously terminating a legitimate connection than overlooking a genuine attack”. READ | Beijing official comments on US and Taiwan

Following the report, the information security officials expressed grave concern about the Chinese cyberattacks as they are also believed to have become more sophisticated. According to the report, of the total attacks detected in 2020, around 410,000 were scans and probes of the Taiwan Foreign Ministry’s computers and close to 150,000 were attempts to break into its e-mail system.

China intrudes Taiwan’s ADIZ 17 times in March

Meanwhile, this report comes after 10 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on March 29. In March alone, the Chinese warplanes have intruded Taiwan’s ADIZ 17 times. It is worth mentioning that the ADIZ are early warning systems that help countries detect incursions into their airspace. According to ANI, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft involved in the mission were four J-16 multirole fighters, four J-10 multirole fighters, one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has started the mass production of a long-range missile along with developing three other models, in a bid to develop its strike capacity as Chinese pressure intensified. China has always considered Taiwan as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has repeatedly warned of using force against the ‘elements’ that demand Tapei’s independence. However, Taiwan officially recognises itself as the Republic of China (ROC) even though Beijing has said Taiwan’sindependence means war’. The Democratic and self-ruled island lived under the constant threat of invasion by China.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/Pixabay)



