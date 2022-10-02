Taiwan Hosts German Lawmakers Amid Heightened Chinese Aggression In The Region

A delegation consisting of six German parliamentarians are on a visit to Taiwan to underline friendly ties between Berlin and Taipei. The visit comes following Beijing’s repeated threats against the island nation, reported Deutsche Welle (DW).

The delegation arrived in Taipei on Sunday to begin a five-day visit that will include meetings with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and the nation’s parliamentary speaker, You Si-kun, German media and news agencies have reported.

The cross-party delegation is led by Klaus-Peter Willsch of the Christian Democrats, who stated that the trip aims to assess Taiwan's security situation on the ground and gain an overview of the country's economic and political development.

Purpose of the visit

The Federal Press Office stated on Friday that the delegation was to examine “issues regarding the political, economic and social situation, bilateral relationships and the development of relations on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

According to the press release by the office, the recent aggressions displayed by China in the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island nation had resulted in a tense security situation in the region.

Moreover, the German delegation is visiting Taiwan just two months after the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, attracted a sharp response from Beijing over her Taipei visit. It is to mention that China considers Taiwan as a part of its territory.

Germany’s ties with Taiwan

In official terms, Germany has no diplomatic ties with the self-governed island but has maintained friendly relations, including close cultural, economic, and academic cooperation. Till Steffen, a delegation member, revealed that the trip aimed "to show our friendship to Taiwan,” reported DW. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to welcome the German delegation.