Taiwan Not Invited For WHO Meet; Foreign Minister Agrees To Put Off Issue For This Year

Even after its strong efforts for inclusion at the World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan did not get invited for this week's WHO meeting-- the World Health Assembly (WHA) due to pressure from China, stated its foreign minister on Monday. According to the Ministry, Taiwan has agreed to put off the issue for this year.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, a fresh diplomatic row has erupted between China and western powers about the inclusion of Taiwan in the World Health Organization (WHO). According to Taiwan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is urgent for them to be allowed proper access to the UN body. Further, several countries are now calling Taiwan to be either allowed into the WHO or be granted observer status. However, China has been objecting to Taiwan taking part in the assembly unless they accepted that they are a part of China. Meanwhile, Taiwan has won a positive response in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as it has managed to keep the infections as low as 433 with only 7 deaths.

China to face questions at WHA

China is set to be challenged on two main issues involving COVID-19 by the world at the first World Health Organization's (WHO)'s governing body since the start of the global outbreak. The two main issues include China's initial handling of the virus and the inclusion of Taiwan in the WHO.

While the United States has been accusing China of developing the virus in the laboratory, the European Union and Australia are all set to push a probe into the virus's origin. Australia on Friday has said that it will continue to push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, even if it hurts trade relations with China. Meanwhile, China has suspended beef imports from four abattoirs and plans to impose tariffs on Australian barley, after warning the inquiry could harm two-way trade ties. Crucially, WHO is accused of being China-centric amid the criticism.

Further, sources reported that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is likely to hold China accountable for its delay in informing the world about Coronavirus. Sources state that the WHO's World Health Assembly is considering a resolution of its 65 member nations to ascertain the origins of the virus.

