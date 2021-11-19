Taiwan Opens De Facto Embassy In Lithuania; China Calls It An 'extremely Egregious Act’

In a diplomatic breakthrough for the self-ruled island, Taiwan on Thursday opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania, the move that has angerd China. The office, which has been named as Taiwanese Representative Office, was permitted by Vilnius in July, making Taipei use its name in a diplomatic outpost in Europe first time in 18 years. The move was rebuked by Beijing that has over time tried to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage from using its name, albeit international legitimacy, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

In a tweet, the Taipei Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the opening of the de facto embassy in Vilnius and expressed gratitude to the Lithuanian government for backing the country. The office was inaugurated by Taiwan's Chief of Mission in Latvia, Eric Huang. He is also appointed as the nation's first representative to Lithuania, Focus Taiwan reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The new office is expected to promote bilateral relations between Taiwan and the Baltic State and "charter a new and promising course," the press release added.

The Taiwanese Representative Office in #Lithuania🇱🇹 is open & ready to expand exchanges between #Taiwan🇹🇼 & the #EU🇪🇺 member state. We're deeply grateful for the support of @LithuanianGovt & friends worldwide who backed our countries in making this great day possible. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/O2bUxWHTwb — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 18, 2021

The representative office will also facilitate bilateral cooperation in various fields, including semiconductors, lasers, and fintech. Taking immediate effect in operations, the office will also serve and protect Taiwanese citizens in Lithuania.

China rebukes Taiwan

Calling Lithuania to 'immediately correct its wrong decision,' the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned Taiwan's opening of office as an “extremely egregious act," The Guardian reported, citing a statement. China also dubbed Lithuania's move as a 'crude interference' in Beijing's internal affairs and added that “the Lithuanian side is responsible for all consequences arising therefrom."

In August, China called on Lithuania to withdraw it's an ambassador from Beijing and recalled it's envoy to Vilnius after the latter permitted Taipei to open office. Meanwhile, China has also beefed up aggression against Taiwan by pressuring other nations to cut ties and breach Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in Taipei. Additionally, in recent times, Beijing has also vowed to take Taiwan by force if necessary.

It is to be noted that Taiwan offices in Europe and the US use Taipei in their names, avoiding direct attribution to the island itself, on which Beijing claims sovereignty. The US has also offered support to Lithuania in its decision to open an office in Taipei, a date for which has not been fixed yet. Lithuania is one of 15 countries that share diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

(Image: @MOFATaiwan_Twitter)