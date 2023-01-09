Taiwan Planning Its Own Starlink-like Satellite Network Amid China's Invasion Threats

Taiwan is planning to develop its own network of internet satellites to stay online if China ever invaded the island nation. According to multiple media reports, the Taiwanese government is trying to convince international and domestic investors for the satellite network which is inspired by Starlink, the company managed by Elon Musk's aerospace firm SpaceX.

Taiwan's digital minister Audrey Tang told the Financial Times that the idea stemmed after witnessing the crucial role Starlink has in assisting Ukraine's army against the Russians. Ukraine has managed to access the internet through Starlink after Russia destroyed the country's communication infrastructure soon after the invasion in February 2022.

Since the threat of an invasion from China always looms over Taiwan, the country believes that satellite internet could assist it in its war efforts against the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Many geopolitical experts said that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan may follow the one in Ukraine, a concern which was amplified by the PLA conducting military drills around the self-ruled island nation and invading its air space on dozens of occasions. The latest instance was through Monday morning when the PLA sent 57 warplanes, including heavy bombers and advanced fighter jets near the Taiwan strait.

A local Taiwanese publication CM Media reported that the Taiwanese government has initiated a partnership between its Ministry of Digital Development, and a private company Tron Future for building the network. It has also planned to establish 700 base stations to establish a link with the satellites.

How long until Taiwan builds its network?

The Taiwanese minister said that it would "take a few years" before the country's satellite network is up and running. The timeline can be estimated by the fact that SpaceX has over 3,000 active Starlink satellites from the time it launched the first 60 satellites in 2019.

Citing the successful run of Starlink in Ukraine, Tang said that the aim of Taiwan's network will be to make sure those from within the country are able to upload pictures and visuals online with the international community even during crippled communication systems due to a potential Chinese invasion. US President Joe Biden, who recently approved $180 million in anti-tank weapon sales, had promised during a CBS interview in September 2022 that the American army would come to Taiwan's defence. His statement, however, was later clarified by the White House saying the US stands firm on its policy of not militarily engaging with Taiwan.