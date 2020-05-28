Taiwan Plans Harpoon Anti-ship Missiles' Purchase From US Amid China's Rising Threat

After the US’ proposal to sell $180 million worth of torpedoes to Taiwan last week, the self-governing island revealed on May 28 that it is planning to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States to deal with the rising threat from China. Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping told the parliament that Taiwan, as part of its military modernisation efforts, plans to purchase land-based Boeing-made Harpoon missile which will serve as a coastal defence cruise missile.

Taiwan strait is a disputed zone as China as the self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy. In recent months, China and the United States have increased their military activities near Taiwan which the later calls “ordinary mission”. The strait has been witnessing regular US sailings as Washington has emerged as a strong supporter of Taiwan’s inclusion on international platforms.

Torpedo sale

On May 20, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of a possible arms sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO). The agency said that the sale includes 18 MK-48 Mod6 Advanced Technology (AT) Heavy Weight Torpedoes (HWT) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $180 million.

TECRO had requested to buy eighteen heavyweight torpedoes, which also includes spare parts, test equipment, and other related elements of logistics support from the US government. The US agency said in a statement that the proposed sale serves US’ national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposed the proposal saying the US should immediately stop arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contacts. Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said during a news conference that the Chinese People's Liberation Army will resolutely safeguard the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

