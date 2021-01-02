Taiwan President Maintains Cross-strait Tensions With China A Matter Of Global Concern

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in her New Years' address on Friday, said that the cross-strait relations between Taiwan and China were no longer just the matter between the two countries but of the entire world now.

"From a global strategic standpoint, Taiwan is more important than ever. Stabilizing relations across the Taiwan Strait is no longer just an issue for the two sides. It is a concern for the whole Indo-Pacific region and has already become a focus of international attention," said Tsai.

'Threat to status quo'

The Taiwanese President added, "Over the past year, military aircraft and naval vessels from across the strait have been active around Taiwan. This has undermined cross-strait relations, and poses a threat to the peaceful and stable status quo in the Indo-Pacific."

Speaking on the repeated intrusion of China's People's Liberation Army into Taiwan territory, Tsai said that Taipei will uphold its principles only if Beijing wants to resolve differences peacefully.

"I want to reaffirm that in dealing with cross-strait relations, we will uphold our principles and not act rashly. We are willing to facilitate meaningful dialogue under the principles of parity and dignity as long as the Beijing authorities sincerely want to resolve differences and improve cross-strait relations," she said.

The Taiwanese leader, while stressing the importance of Taiwan in global affairs, said, "As a force for good in the world, we will continue to be an indispensable member of the international community, both now and in the future."

On December 31, the Taiwanese President said that the nation is willing to have “meaningful” talks with China as equals as long as Beijing is ready to put aside confrontation. As Taiwan offers another olive branch to China, Beijing has continued to claim that Taiwan is its own territory and terms it a "breakaway province" and has even ramped up military activity near the island.

While China has said that it is responding to “collusion” between the US and Taipei, Tsai speaking from the presidential office said that Beijing has threatened the peace as well as stability in the Indo-pacific region. Taiwan President said that if China is willing to “defuse antagonism” and improve the relations, the island will also reiterate similarly hostility.

(With ANI Inputs)

