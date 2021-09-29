Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Grateful To Nicaragua's MEA For Supporting UNGA Application

In a development overseas, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen extended her gratitude to Nicaragua's Minister of Foreign Affairs Denis Moncada Colindres for voicing his support for Taiwan's participation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Colindres advocated for the 'principle of universality' and Taiwan's inclusivity in the intergovernmental apparatus. Colindres' support and Tsai Ing-wen's subsequent gratitude surfaced owing to the contentious status of Taiwan in the United Nations.

Taking to Twitter, the Taiwan President shared, "Thank you to Minister Denis Canciller Moncada for voicing Nicaragua's support for Taiwan's international participation at the UNGA. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Nicaragua for the mutual benefit of our countries & peoples."

Thank you to Minister @DenisCanciller Moncada for voicing #Nicaragua's support for #Taiwan's international participation at the #UNGA. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Nicaragua for the mutual benefit of our countries & peoples. pic.twitter.com/h1khtchxMy — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) September 29, 2021

Owing to its limited international recognition, each year since 1992, Taiwan has petitioned the UN for membership and entry, however, it has not made it past the committee perusal and consideration stage.

Why is Taiwan's international recognition contentious?

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), is an island that shares maritime borders with China (People's Republic of China, PRC). The political, social and international status of the island state continues to be contentious as a result of the Chinese Civil War and a subsequent split of China namely, ROC and PRC. The question persisted through decades whether Taiwan should remain a territory of ROC or merge with the mainland under the newly-formed PRC. The Taiwan issue subsists in the international organisational system and points out whether Taiwan's existence as a sovereign state as part of both ROC and PRC should be legitimised and currently, the Taiwan identity row hinges on subjects and matters of international law as well.

In 1971, after the vote by majority in the UN, PRC was recognised. However, ROC continued to claim itself as the legitimate representative of China compelling Taiwan to maintain unofficial and representational ties with states and institutions. While the island is claimed by the PRC, the Xi Jinping-led regime refuses to acknowledge and recognise Taiwan's independent diplomatic relations with foreign entities. Domestically, the major feud is between sides and political parties that either favour the Chinese unification notion as opposed to those aspiring a formal international recognition and legitimacy in a bid to attain Taiwanese identity.

Image: AP