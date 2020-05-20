Taiwan President Wants 'dialogue' With China, Says No To 'one Country, Two Systems'

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen said on May 20 that the self-governing republic wants dialogue with China but cannot accept Beijing’s “one country, two systems” policy which undermines the “cross-strait status quo”. During her inaugural address, Ing-Wen reiterated the pledge of “‘peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue”, adding that Taiwan stands by this principle.

“We will continue to handle cross-strait affairs according to the Constitution of the Republic of China and the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area,” said Ing-Wen.

The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy and has been pushing to implement the Hong Kong system in Taiwan. Hong Kong, a former British Colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 but on condition of higher autonomy and Beijing has been offering the same to Taiwan but all major Taiwanese party have rejected it.

“Cross-strait relations have reached a historical turning point. Both sides have a duty to find a way to coexist over the long term and prevent the intensification of antagonism and differences,” said Taiwanese President.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asserted, through his speeches, that China has the right to use force in order to bring Taiwan under its control but Beijing prefers “peaceful reunification”. In 2016, China severed ties with Taiwan government after Tsai was elected as President, who is considered as a separatist force by Beijing.

Anti-Infiltration Law

Recently, Taiwan’s legislature passed a contentious law to block political interference from China. The Anti-Infiltration Law is aimed at diluting China’s attempt to influence Taiwan’s internal politics and diplomacy. Legislators of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by President Tsai Ing-wen, said that the law will thwart foreign interference and manipulation.

Taiwan has also been pushing for participation at international platforms, especially the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the coronavirus outbreak. Though Taiwan failed to get an invitation from the UN health agency to participate in the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), it gathered support from several countries including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

