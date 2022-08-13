Taiwan Says 13 Chinese Military Aircraft Crossed Strait's Median Line In Fresh Escalation

13 Chinese airforce planes flew on the eastern part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, 13 August, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that 29 Chinese aircraft and six vessels were detected around their territory. The incursions occurred just three days after days after Beijing ended its military drills around Taiwan.

Notably, China launched military exercises after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan. The Defence Ministry of Taiwan tweeted, "6 PLAN vessels and 29 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 13, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8)." In the statement, Taiwan Ministry of Defence stated that radio warnings were issued. It further added that air defence missile system have been deployed to monitor China's activities.

6 PLAN vessels and 29 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 13, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems. pic.twitter.com/TpL5Acgkm5 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 13, 2022

Taiwan claims 24 Chinese aircraft detected around region

On August 12, Taiwan said that 24 Chinese aircraft and six vessels were detected around their territory. In a tweet, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stated that they continue to monitor the situation. The e Defence Ministry asserted that Taiwan responded to Beijing's activities with aircraft and land-based missile systems. Taiwan claimed that 10 Chinese military aircraft that were detected had flown on the eastern part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and SW Air defence identification zone.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence has remained on high alert since the PLA concluded military drills. In a tweet on August 10, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, "While PLA Eastern Theater announced that they have finished their joint military operation and will conduct routine patrol, #ROCArmedForces will adjust how we deploy our forces considering multiple factors including troop morale and threats, without letting our guard down."

Earlier on 10 August, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu emphasised that China carried out military drills to influence freedom of navigation in the waters and airspace of the Taiwan Strait. He described China's decision to launch military exercises around the island as a gross violation of Taiwan's rights under international law and poses a threat to the region's peace and security.

Image: AP