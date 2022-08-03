Taiwan Says Will 'firmly Defend National Security' Amid China's Threat Over Pelosi's Visit

After China declared a series of military drills in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Taipei declared on Wednesday that its military has heightened its awareness level and that authorities would make arrangements to guarantee safety and stability surrounding the island. In a news conference, Taiwan's Defence Ministry claimed that China "continues to launch psychological warfare on Taiwan and its citizens."

According to a report by The Guardian, the Ministry noted that it would "firmly defend national security.” Further, it asserted that Chinese exercises "invaded Taiwan's territorial space," and drills have breached UN regulations.

Taiwan went on to say that Chinese drills "amount to a blockade of Taiwan's air and sea space" and "seriously violate" the island's independence. The ministry also highlighted Taiwan would raise its state of vigilance "with the principle of not asking for a war", The Guardian reported.

Taiwan denounces China's announcement of military exercises

Earlier, on Wednesday, August 3, the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan formally denounced China's announcement of military exercises. The Ministry said in an official statement that the action would jeopardise regional peace and security and is reflective of its ideology of "using force to resolve differences."

Taiwan said that China's declaration designating the region around its main island as a "live-fire area" was an effort to place Taiwan's significant ports and metropolitan centres in danger. As per local media reports, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry stressed, “This move will not help China’s international image and hurt people on both sides of the strait. The Ministry of Defense expresses its solemn condemnation."

Additionally, it underlined how the CCP's methods of "armed intimidation" were obviously intended to undermine the mentality of the Chinese people. Taiwan said, “In addition to using joint intelligence surveillance and investigation methods, the national army fully grasps the dynamics of the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait.” It meticulously develops numerous battle preparation plans and is determined, capable, and confident enough to maintain national security, it noted.

China's military exercises

Meanwhile, shortly after Nancy Pelosi boarded a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C and touched down in Taiwan, China announced military exercises around the area. The military exercise began on Tuesday night and would feature missile testing as well as long-range artillery shelling in the Taiwan Straits, according to China's People's Liberation Army's Eastern Command.

Further, China asked the United States sternly to stop using the "Taiwan card" to control China. It further said, “It should stop meddling in Taiwan and interfering in China's internal affairs... It should stop its acts of saying one thing but doing the opposite on the Taiwan question."

(Image: AP)