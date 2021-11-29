Taiwan Scrambles Fighter Jets After 27 Chinese Warplanes Enter Its Air Defence Zone

Taiwan has said that 27 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence buffer zone on Sunday, triggering fresh skirmishes in the region where Beijing is constantly attempting to alter the status quo in its favour. Immediately after the incursions, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry scrambles warplanes to “warn” the Chinese planes to retreat. A later report by the Associated Press also stated that Taipei deployed missile systems to monitor the warplanes.

China has long claimed sovereign rights over the pacific island located roughly 100 miles from its coast and has been using carrots and sticks to make its democratically elected government surrender. In the past year, incursions by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force has increased with over 150 warplanes crossing international boundaries in a period of four days. On Sunday, a total of 18 fighter jets, five H-6 bombers as well as one Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft entered the space. According to the Taiwanese Defence Ministry, all the aircraft flew near the Southern part of the island and out in the Pacific Ocean before returning to China.

27 PLA aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C*2, Y-9 EW, H-6*5, Y-20 Aerial Refueling , J-10*6, J-11*4 and J-16*8) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on November 28, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/5dD6TBSyh7 pic.twitter.com/AeNKLdRaXG — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 28, 2021

US bolsters support for Taiwan

Meanwhile, China's geo political rival America has enhanced its support towards Taiwan. Last week, two United States lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that seeks to help Taiwan expand ties with other countries. As per ANI, the proposed 'Promoting Ties with Taiwan Act', introduced earlier this week, is aimed to make the US government use its diplomatic ties and reputation to help Taipei bolster its bilateral ties with nations and partners worldwide. The draft for the said Act, as per Taiwan Focus, was brought to the table by Republican Michelle Fischbach and Democrat Scott Peters.

As per the Taiwan Focus report, the new bill will, if passed, requires US State Secretary Antony Blinken to develop a plan order to help Taiwan expand its bonds and trade connection to reverse the isolation efforts by China. Within 180 days after the bill is passed, Blinken also must submit a strategy to Congress comprehensively laying out the evaluation of staff and other resources needed to implement the new policy on Taiwan. The proposed bill has so far won support from 13 House representatives across party lines.

