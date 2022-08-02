Taiwan: Security Beefed Up, Red Carpet Rolled Out At Parliament Before Pelosi's Arrival

Preparations have been made for United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, escalating tensions with China, which claimed the island as its own territory. Security has also been beefed up in the capital city Taipei.

Amid Pelosi's possible visit, Taiwan Taoyuan airport also stepped up its security measures on Tuesday after a threat that explosive devices would be placed at the airport.

The threat was issued earlier in the day but nothing suspicious has been found yet on the premises of the international airport.

Taiwan welcomes Nancy Pelosi's possible visit

Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, a building at Taipei airport reflected 'Speaker Pelosi, welcome to Taiwan' message.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Legislative Yuan building, where US House speaker plans to arrive has already rolled out the red carpet. Pelosi will reportedly make a statement in Parliament on Wednesday morning.

This week, Pelosi is on a tour to Asia, and it remains to be seen if she would disregard China's travel advisories and go to the island nation, which is a close friend of the United States.

If Pelosi visits Taiwan, China has threatened to respond, although it has not specified how. The focus of rumours has been on ominous military drills and potential incursions by Chinese aircraft and ships under Taiwanese control.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the United States's betrayal “on the Taiwan issue is bankrupting its national credibility."

“Some American politicians are playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan. This will definitely not have a good outcome ... the exposure of America's bullying face again shows it as the world's biggest saboteur of peace," Wang said in a statement.

An aircraft carrying Pelosi and her delegation has left Malaysia after a brief halt for a working lunch with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

It is not yet clear where Pelosi is headed. However, local media claimed that the top US official will arrive on Tuesday night.