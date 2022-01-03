Taiwan Sees Increase In Number Of People Emigrating From Hong Kong: Report

In a latest development, Taiwan has witnessed a rise in immigration from Hong Kong. The increase in the number of people moving to Taiwan from Hong Kong comes amid the national security law introduced by the Chinese Communist Party government. The island’s mainland Affairs Commission (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chiu Cheng has informed that as per the latest statistics from the Taiwan Immigration Department, Hong Kong residents emigrating to Taiwan have hit a new high in 2021, ANI cited Radio Free Asia report.

Increase in immigration from Hong Kong

In 2021, between January to November, Taiwan's interior ministry had given 9,772 residence cards to Hong Kong residents. In 2020, from January to November, Taiwan had handed out 9501 residence cards to Hong Kong residents, ANI cited Radio Free Asia. Furthermore, Taiwan awarded a permanent residency to 1,572 people from Hong Kong, in comparison to 1,397 during the same period in 2020. As per the news report, Taiwan might not give residence cards to Hong Kong residents who are public servants and have already taken a mandatory oath of allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). However, they would allow the people to work in public healthcare facilities.

Hong Kong activists to remain in custody

Hong Kong activist Andy Li and paralegal Chan Tsz-wah could be spending at least five more months in custody due to pending sentence under national security law introduced by the government. Li and Chan appeared before High Court Judge Alex Lee on Monday. Andy Ki and Chan Tsz-Wah were the first people in Hong Kong to plead guilty under the national security legislation enacted in August last year, ANI cited the The Hong Kong Free Press report.

Andy Li and Chan Tsz-wah have accepted that they convinced two influential people to run a pressure campaign across the world. Furthermore, they have agreed to have worked with the Apple Daily founder and his aide Mark Simon and self-exiled activist Finn Lau between July 2020 and February 15, 2021, to run a campaign across the world to make external forces impose sanctions on Hong Kong or China.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Representative