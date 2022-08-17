Taiwan Semiconductor Firm Discusses Investments With US Delegation Amid China Tensions

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) officials held a meeting with the US delegation led by Senator Ed Markey in Taiwan on Tuesday. The discussion between the two sides was focused on the company's investment in the United States, Focus Taiwan reported. TSMC, the largest contract chipmaker in Taiwan, has said that its overseas investment team held the meeting with the five-member delegation of the US.

The TSMC said that their overseas investment team and the US delegation talked about the chipmaker's current investment in the United States and efforts to develop an advanced wafer fab in Arizona, as per the report. The members of the US delegation led by Ed Markey who participated in the meeting included John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal, Don Beyer, and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen.

Previously, US Senator Ed Markey in a statement confirmed the meeting with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) representatives. According to Markey, both sides discussed partnerships to improve semiconductor supply chains and investment in the US.

US delegation holds meeting with Taiwan President

Notably, the US Congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, August 14, for a 21-hour visit. The visit of the US delegation came after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2. During the visit to Taiwan, the US delegation held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. During the meeting, Tsai Ing-wen said her administration was cooperating with allies to ensure stability in the Taiwan Strait and to maintain the status quo.

In response, Ed Markey stressed that US and Taiwan had a "moral obligation" to make every effort to stop an unnecessary conflict, according to AP. Issuing a statement regarding his visit to Taiwan, Ed Markey said that they discussed various issues with Taiwanese counterparts, including support for peace and stability and Taiwan's increased participation in the international community, and strengthening economic relations.

After the US delegation visited Taiwan, China announced additional military drills around the island. Beijing had conducted similar military drills after Pelosi landed in Taiwan. China has objected to US lawmakers' visit to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin called the visit of the US delegation led by Ed Merkey a "blatant violation of the one-China principle and the stipulations of three Sino-US joint communiques."

