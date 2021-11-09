Taiwan Sends Submarine Into Disputed South China Sea In Response To Chinese Threats

Local media suggests that Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense sent the Hai Lung submarine to take part in defence drills near the island of Taiping in the South China Sea. As per the reports of Liberty Times, the Coast Guard Administration dispatched vessels to monitor around the islands, but the Hai Lung took part in normal training in the area. The Taiwanese military currently employs two submarines, Hai Lung and Hai Hu that were manufactured in the Netherlands in the 1980s, although Taiwan is currently working on its first indigenous submarine.

The timing and activity of the Hai Lung near Taiping Island were not disclosed. The submarine, however, would be used to protect maritime passages and territorial seas during peacetime, but it might be directed to attack enemy sites and lay mines during wartime, according to a Taiwanese publication. Both the Hai Lung and the Hai Hu have six 21-inch torpedo tubes. Harpoon missiles may be fired from both submarines to kill targets on the surface and underwater.

Twenty Chinese fighter jets intruded into Taiwan's ADIZ

Twenty Chinese fighter jets intruded into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) within the last 24 hours, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. On Saturday evening, the ministry announced that 10 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and six Chengdu J-10 fighter jets had violated Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ). The 16 aeroplanes flew inside Taiwan's ADIZ near the Dongsha Islands, in the southwest portion.

As Beijing asserts complete control over the democratic island of Taiwan, the number of intrusions has escalated in recent months. In October, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said Beijing could invade the island in full force by 2025. In response to that Taiwan has increased the duration of mandatory refresher training for their reserve forces.

The European group is discussing Taiwan's experiences

On the other hand, last Thursday, Raphael Glucksmann, the head of the European Parliament, who is Taiwan as a part of the European delegation, told Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen that Taipei is not alone in the fight for freedom and democracy and that the EU fully supports her. The European group is discussing Taiwan's experiences with misinformation, media, culture, and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its cyber-resilience. The delegation would stay in Taiwan till Friday. China has repeatedly condemned the EU's actions, alleging that by encouraging closer ties with Taiwan, the European Parliament has put China's territorial integrity in jeopardy.

