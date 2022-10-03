During China's National Day celebrations, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vowed to achieve unification with Taiwan. Hosted by the Chinese State Council, the event featured President Xi Jinping of China, Vice President Wang Qishan, Premier Li Keqiang, and other five CCP Politburo Standing Committee members. The event was attended by 500 guests from China and abroad, reported the Taipei Times.

Rebutting the remarks made by the Premier of China, Taiwan slammed the CCP on Sunday and said that China sought to undermine the legitimacy of the self-governed island nation.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) stated that the country “will never accept Beijing's attempts to undermine its sovereignty,” reported Taipei Times.

The MAC urges the CCP to make peace and equality the bedrock of cross-Strait relations. We urge the CCP to respect our sovereignty and democracy so the two sides can work towards a peaceful resolution of all differences. Read Min. Chiu's latest address ⬇️https://t.co/m3yPbmU8fA — 大陸委員會 Mainland Affairs Council, ROC (Taiwan) (@MAC_Taiwan) September 30, 2022

Highlighting the statement made by the Chinese Premier, the MAC further claimed that Li Keqiang’s statement was not conducive to peaceful cross-strait relations.

Chinese Premier highlights ‘One China’ policy

During his address at the national day celebrations, the Premier of China stated that it was imperative to uphold the “One China” principle and the “1992 consensus” concerning cross-strait relations. The Chinese Premier also suggested the implementation of general strategies of the CPP to reach a resolution on the "Taiwan issue."

The "1992 consensus" is a term coined by the former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi in the year 2000. The term refers to an implicit understanding between the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party. The understanding between KMT and the CCP acknowledges that there is "one China," with China and Taiwan having their own interpretation of what "China" means.

Li Keqiang stated that the suggested steps were important to oppose the "secession" of Taiwan while claiming that the self-governed nation is promoted from within by foreign entities seeking to meddle with China's domestic affairs, reported The Taipei Times.

The National Day of China marks the anniversary of the proclamation of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on October 1, 1949, before the KMT government retreated to Taiwan.

Taiwan calls on China to respect the choices of Taiwan’s nationals

The Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan further called on Beijing to respect the choices made by the people of Taiwan. The council additionally stated that the international community strongly opposes China’s attempts to disturb the peace and the "status quo" in the region, reported Taipei Times.

Taiwan recently turned into a flashpoint between US-China relations in early August after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation against Beijing's threats. Following Pelosi’s visit, China conducted its largest ever military exercise by surrounding Taiwan from six zones in a ‘show of power’.