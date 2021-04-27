Taiwan 'stands With India' In COVID-19 Fight, Ready To Provide Help: President Tsai

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on April 27 showcased solidarity with India in its tolling fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed her “serious concern” with the present situation. As India logged a record-breaking daily surge of coronavirus infection for consecutive days this week, Tsai said that Taiwan “stand with India” during this “difficult” time while offering to provide help. Since the crippling wave of COVID-19 began engulfing India, support has poured in from across the globe with messages and gestures of solidarity.

Taiwan President said, “On behalf of all Taiwanese people, I would like to express my serious concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in India. Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help.”

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter on April 23 reiterated Washington’s support for India as the nation battles the crippling second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. During a press briefing, the United States official said that the US will ‘work closely’ with India to facilitate the movement of essential supplies during the challenging times and even provided an update on India’s request regarding America’s position of the lifting of raw materials for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Bhutan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Tandi Dorji offered “deepest prayers” and pledged “complete solidarity” with the Indian government. As per news agency ANI, he also noted that India is currently facing the “most difficult” phase of the pandemic and prayed for a speedy recovery. Dorji’s remarks came on April 24 when India recorded 3.46 lakh new COVID-19 cases which is the world’s highest one-day surge in coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day.

“Our deepest prayers and complete solidarity to the government and people of India in this most difficult period of the pandemic. Praying and hoping for quick relief and recovery,” said Tandi Dorji.

COVID-19 in India

As of April 27, India logged more than 3.23 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus marking an 8.4% decrease from yesterday’s toll. However, in the last 24 hours, it also recorded at least 2,771 casualties related to COVID-19. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307 while active cases have crossed the 28.8-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 27. The death toll increased to 1,97,894. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,82,204.

