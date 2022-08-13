Taiwan: Suspicion Raised Over Authorities' Financial Ties With Pelosi-led US Delegation

Taiwanese politicians suspect that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's son's visit to Taiwan had a secret mission, like seeking interests for his family. Several politicans including KMT caucus whip Tseng Ming-chung have called on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to explain whether they have financial ties with visiting US politicians, Global Times reported. The suspicion was raised after Pelosi's son Paul Pelosi Jr was also a member of the delegation that visited Taiwan.

Reportedly, Paul Pelosi Jr was not listed among the delegation members of Pelosi's visit to Asia. Notably, Paul Pelosi Jr holds no government post and is not his mother's consultant. His visit has resulted in lawmakers and netizens on the island suspecting his secret mission for his visit to Taiwan. Analysts in Taiwan have emphasized that KMT caucus whip Tseng Ming-chung calling on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to explain indicates that there must be something wrong with the visit. As per the news report, Tseng Ming-chung previously worked as the Taiwan region's deputy chief of finance and chaired the island financial supervisory commission.

Chiu Yi, a former Kuomintang (KMT) leader and a Taiwan-based pro-reunification scholar told the leading daily that US leaders always come to Taiwan for getting financial support for the island and to promote procurement. He claimed that Pelosi did not have "time and space to keep in touch with her husband" and could not let many people know about their "financial manipulation." According to Chiu Yi, Nancy Pelosi could only believe her son. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi has claimed that her son was her escort and there were no business dealings during the trip. Notably, China was miffed with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as Beijing considers it as part of its territory. Beijing launched military drills around Taiwan after Pelosi landed on the island.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, August 2. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry thanked Pelosi and the congressional delegation for travelling to Taiwan for showcasing support. After arrival, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that their visit honours the "unwavering commitment" of the US to supporting Taiwan's 'vibrant democracy." During her visit to Taiwan, Pelosi also held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. During the meeting, the delegation of the US in their meeting with the Taiwanese President discussed strengthening economic ties between both nations. They also talked about bolstering security partnerships and defending shared democratic values.

Grateful to have friends in the international community standing with #Taiwan to defend democracy & uphold regional security. Thank you @SpeakerPelosi & all the members of your delegation for coming to Taiwan & expressing your support. https://t.co/2EdwsiF8t3 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 3, 2022

Delighted to host @SpeakerPelosi & the #US House delegation to #Taiwan along with leaders from our government & tech sector. Thank you for your principled support for closer bilateral ties founded on our shared values of democracy, freedom & respect for human rights. pic.twitter.com/68aJBJeiOo — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 3, 2022

