Taiwan Tells US Envoy China Wants To Turn The Island Into Next Hong Kong

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu raised the issue of Chinese pressure with US Health Secretary Alex Azar, saying Beijing wants to turn the democratic island into the next Hong Kong. Azar arrived in Taiwan on August 9, much to the displeasure of China, and held several meetings with top leaders of the sovereign island.

“Our life has become increasingly difficult as China continues to pressure Taiwan into accepting its political conditions, conditions that will turn Taiwan into the next Hong Kong,” said Joseph at a joint news conference with Azar.

The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy and has been pushing to implement the Hong Kong system in Taiwan. Hong Kong, a former British Colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 on condition of higher autonomy but Beijing’s crackdown on pro-democracy voices under the new security law has made Taiwan wary of China’s expansionist behaviour.

Chinese aggression

Amid the highest-level US official to visit in four decades, China again tried to harass Taiwan, with its fighter jets briefly crossing the media line of the Taiwan Strait. The defence ministry said that the fighter jets were tracked by Taiwan's land-based anti-aircraft missile system before they were driven out by the country's air force.

Joseph thanked the US envoy for making the historic visit and acknowledged the importance of American support in Taiwan's fight to defend its democracy against authoritarian aggression. The diplomat said that it is not just about Taiwan’s status, but about sustaining democracy in the face of authoritarian aggression.

During the visit, Secretary Azar praised Taiwan for successfully combating COVID-19 and cooperating with the United States to prevent, detect, and respond to health threats. He said that Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 has been among the most successful in the world, calling it a “tribute” to the open, transparent, democratic nature of Taiwan’s society and culture.

“Taiwan’s success in health and industry has allowed it to extend a helping hand to others, sending needed supplies around the world, including to the United States and Pacific Island nations,” he added.

