Taiwan Thanks Antony Blinken For Raising Concerns Over Chinese Aggression Towards Taipei

Taiwan thanked United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, November 14, for expressing concern about China's continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taipei, during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Blinken spoke with Yi on Friday, November 12, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price informed in a statement issued on Saturday.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude in a post on Twitter. The caption read, "We sincerely thank @SecBlinken for expressing concern regarding China's continued military, diplomatic & economic pressure against #Taiwan, as well as emphasizing long-standing #US interest in peace & stability across the Taiwan Strait. (sic)"

Blinken speaks to Chinese FM ahead of Xi-Biden meet

On Saturday, November 13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the phone with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as the two countries prepared for a historic virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on November 15.

"The Secretary discussed preparations for President Biden's upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping, noting the meeting presents an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align," the US State Department informed.

Blinken urged Beijing to engage in dialogue to resolve the Taiwan issue peacefully. Price said in his statement, "The Secretary emphasised long-standing US interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concern regarding the PRC's continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan." According to the State Department, Blinken also discussed the global GDP recovery with his Chinese counterpart in light of inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Biden outlines broader China foreign policy strategy

US President Joe Biden will virtually meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 15. Biden has outlined a broader China foreign policy strategy that includes managing and succeeding in competition with China while avoiding conflict.

Relations between the United States and China remain strained on a number of fronts, including Chinese military activity near Taiwan. Tensions between the two countries recently escalated over commitments to combat climate change. Earlier, US President Biden chastised China, saying that President Xi Jinping's decision to skip the COP26 summit was a "big mistake" because it would reduce Beijing's influence.

