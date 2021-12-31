Taiwan To Assist Lithuania In Switching Market From China And Expand Own Supply Chain

Taiwan has indicated that it will assist Lithuania in shifting its market away from China and expanding its supply chain security with democratic allies, according to various media reports. On December 29, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom held a telephone conference with US Secretary Antony Blinken and all stressed their support for Lithuania as it faces China’s threats, according to Taiwan News. The four countries said they would stand with Lithuania, which has faced coercion from China in several ways after strengthening ties with Taiwan, US State Department had said in a statement.

“We firmly believe that Taiwan, Lithuania, and all those who support the relationship between the two countries are on the right side of history and that democracy will prevail,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson Joanne Ou said.

Taiwan's MOFA, Joanne Ou, further complimented the foreign ministers and Lithuania for their moral courage in maintaining democratic norms. She urged other democratic countries to come to the Baltic country's aid. Moreover, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry stated that in October, it sent an economic and trade team to Lithuania and inked six memorandums of understanding (MOU).

According to Taiwan News, Taiwan also assisted Lithuanian enterprises in participating in this year's Food Taipei expo. It came as the Baltic nation faced Chinese threats, and Beijing's antagonism against the country grew after it permitted Taiwan to build a representative office in Lithuania. The office serves as Taiwan's ambassador.

Baltic nation needs backing from the West

The Baltic nation needs backing from the West and other foreign powers to stand up to and oppose Chinese aggression, according to The Hill. Lithuania has supported Taiwan against China by allowing Taipei to open an embassy in the country. Taiwan was granted permission to open a representative office in Vilnius, the equivalent of an embassy, in late November by Lithuania.

The Communist dictatorship in China was enraged by Lithuania's decision and launched an attack on the country. This act creates the false impression of 'one China, one Taiwan' in the world, flagrantly violating the one-China principle, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said, adding that the decision undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as interfering grossly in China's internal affairs, ANI reported. Even the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautioned that Beijing would take all necessary measures to protect its national sovereignty and that the Lithuanian side would be accountable for any consequences that resulted.

(With inputs from agencies)

