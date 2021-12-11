Taiwan: Universities Eager To Support Nicaraguan Students Despite Diplomatic Split

Universities in Taiwan have said that they are considering necessary support and assistance for Nicaraguan students in light of Nicaragua's decision to switch diplomatic recognition to China, ANI reported, citing local media.

Several universities, including the National Taiwan University (NTU), National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), and National Chengchi University (NCCU) said on December 10 that they will assist Nicaraguan students in Taiwan with concerns such as finances and part-time work.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) had said on December 10 that it has yet to decide whether or not to terminate the scholarships for Nicaraguan students, according to various local media reports. The MOFA and Taiwan International Corporation and Development Fund (ICDF) recently removed all scholarships for students from countries that have severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

There are currently 91 Nicaraguan students enrolled in Taiwanese universities, with at least 53 of them receiving Taiwan government scholarships from MOFA and others receiving scholarships from the Taiwan International Corporation and Development Fund (ICDF), ANI reported, Taiwan's education ministry.

Taiwanese Universities eager to assist Nicaraguan students in Taiwan

There may be some hope for four Nicaraguan students now enrolled at NTU, nine at NTNU, and six at NCCU, as the three universities, along with several others, have stated that they are eager to assist in the development of financial solutions.

Students' financial situations would certainly be affected, according to the Ministry of Education, but the decisions of the competent authorities will be respected.

The problem of the scholarship students emerged after Nicaragua announced on December 9 that it was transferring diplomatic recognition to China. It prompted Taiwan to announce the termination of diplomatic relations with the Central American country, as well as the recall of staff from its embassy and technical mission there. Nicaragua's move to switch recognition to Beijing occurred a month after President Daniel Ortega was elected for a fourth consecutive term.

Taiwan now has 14 diplomatic allies across the world, after the suspension of diplomatic relations with Nicaragua. Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, including Burkina Faso, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, and now Nicaragua.

