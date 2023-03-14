Taiwan Unveils Its 1st Attack Drone Similar To US-made Switchblade 300 Amid China Tensions

On Tuesday, Taiwan revealed its first portable attack drone, which bears a resemblance to an American model deployed in Ukraine's battle against Russia. The unveiling comes amidst escalating military pressure from China, which claims the island as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to annex it.

With a population of 23.5 million, Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion from China. President Xi Jinping's assertive stance has only added to the already tense situation, and the recent conflict in Ukraine has heightened concerns in Taiwan that China could act in a similar manner.

The drone, unveiled by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), a military organization, is similar to the US-made Switchblade 300, as per a report from the Straits Times. The Taiwanese-manufactured drone is designed to be carried in a backpack and used as a single-use device. According to NCSIST, the drone can remain airborne for 15 minutes and is comparable to a large grenade that is capable of flying. The head of NCSIST's Aeronautical Systems Research Division, Mr. Chi Li-pin, noted the drone's lightweight and portable nature, which he said adds to its effectiveness.

A look at Taiwan-China conflict

The conflict between Taiwan and China stems from China's claim that Taiwan is a part of its territory and should be reunited with the mainland, while Taiwan maintains that it is an independent, sovereign state. The disagreement dates back to the Chinese Civil War in the 1940s, when the Communist Party of China (CPC) emerged victorious and established the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the defeated Kuomintang (KMT) party retreated to Taiwan and continued to govern as the Republic of China (ROC).

Since then, China has sought to pressure Taiwan to reunify, using diplomatic, economic, and military means. Beijing has refused to recognize Taiwan as a separate state and has blocked its participation in international organizations that require statehood for membership. China has also conducted military exercises near Taiwan, and in recent years, has stepped up its efforts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically by persuading countries to cut ties with Taipei and recognize Beijing instead.

Taiwan, for its part, has resisted China's pressure and sought to strengthen its position internationally. It has built up its own military capabilities, sought closer ties with other countries, and sought to maintain its democratic system of government and way of life.