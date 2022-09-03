Taiwan's Human Rights Group Urges Dalai Lama To Visit Taipei During Tibet Democracy Day

The Taiwan Parliament Group, together with other rights organisations, has asked for the Dalai Lama to visit Taipei to discuss the human rights situation in Tibet. On September 2, the Taiwan Parliament Group for Tibet, along with other groups concerned with the advancement of human rights, commemorated the 62nd anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day.

ANI reported citing Lin Changzuo, Chairman of the Taiwan Parliament Group for Tibet, as saying, "We should make more Tibetan friends and contacts with other Tibetan associations and organisations. I believe that Taiwan and Tibet are two friendly societies with common values and hope that the international community will continue to pay attention to the human rights situation in Tibet and the democracy of the Tibetans in exile."

The participating groups urged people from all walks of life to pay attention to Tibetans' human rights plight and hoped for the Dalai Lama's visit to Taiwan. The rights groups also noted the United Nations report highlighting China's significant human rights violations in Xinjiang. According to a United Nations assessment released on August 31, the Chinese government has committed violations that may amount to crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic populations in the Xinjiang area.

UN report contains victim stories that prove mass arbitrary imprisonment in Xinjiang

The report by outgoing UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet contains victim stories that prove mass arbitrary imprisonment, torture, and other significant human rights breaches in the Xinjiang area, and it urges the international community to take action to put an end to the atrocities.

The report urges the Chinese government to take steps to release those arbitrarily detained; to clarify the whereabouts of detained family members; to stop intimidating and retaliating against Uyghurs in connection with their advocacy; to cooperate with the ILO Committee of Experts recommendations; and to provide "adequate remedy and reparation to victims" of human rights violations.

It urges governments to "refrain from returning [Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples] to China" and to "give humanitarian assistance, including medical and psychosocial support, to victims in the states where they are located." It should be noted that on the occasion of Tibetan Democracy Day, the film "Kundun," based on the life of the Dalai Lama, was also shown at a neighbouring theatre.

