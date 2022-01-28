Taiwan's Science Academy Faces Penalty For Safety Lapse After Lab Worker Contracts COVID

Taiwan's most prestigious academic institution was fined for biosafety violations that resulted in the contraction of the COVID virus by a research assistant, Sputnik reported citing Science.org. According to the reports, a lab worker at its Genomics Research Center had contracted the COVID virus while conducting research on the delta strain of the virus. As per Science, the case marks what is likely the first verified example of a researcher being contaminated by the coronavirus in the lab.

While addressing the press conference, Taiwan’s health minister, Chen Shih-Chung said that Central Epidemic Command Center reported that the 20-year-old woman exhibited symptoms of the deadly virus on November 26. Upon testing, she turned positive for the COVID virus.

The fully vaccinated lab worker had handled infected animals and may have inhaled the virus after removing her protective equipment in the wrong order, according to Science. As per the COVID protocols, a healthcare worker, or a lab worker must remove their face masks in the last while changing their PPE kit. Further, Chung, who also heads Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center, said that the lab would've fined 150,000 New Taiwan dollars ($5400) for the incident. The woman’s condition was improving by 9 December, when CECC announced the case, and 110 close contacts and 373 others with a connection to the case all tested negative, according to Science. "The infected lab worker voluntarily resigned on 3 December, while her boss, immunologist Jan Jia-Tsrong, retired on 1 December," Academia Sinica told Science. Meanwhile, while speaking to Science, Tsrong said he took retirement as per the planning and was not related to the case. According to him, he planned well before the incident and is related to his age and health.

Investigating committee found issues in working style

Citing the investigation of an external investigation committee, Science reported the lab has several issues in its working style.

"Staff involved in experiments did not wear coverall hazmat suits, N95 masks, double gloves, goggles, or shoe covers, and did not follow procedures for the use of biosafety cabinets and the removal of PPE," Science quoted the statement of CECC. "Staff training at the lab was deemed inadequate, and Academia Sinica’s biosafety committee did not conduct sufficient audits or track training and assessment for new personnel," added the statement.

