Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen Emphasizes On Improved Relations With US Amid Chinese Threat

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday emphasized the need for improved relations with the United States amid tensions with China along the Formosa Strait. According to news agency ANI, Tsai Ing-wen, while speaking at a National Security Council meeting, instructed the government to improve self-defence capabilities and increase intelligence gathering amid repeated Chinese incursions along the median line.

Read: 'China's Uyghur Genocide Setting Worst Example To Other Nations': Ex-Pentagon Official

Maintain support of Democrats & Republicans

Tsai reportedly told the National Security Council that the nation should modernize its defence system, upgrade combat capabilities and promote the development of homegrown weapons. Tsai also said the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States must maintain the support of both Democratic and Republican politicians. Tsai advised the government to take advantage of the Taiwan-US framework to strengthen infrastructure financing and market-building cooperation.

Read: US, Indonesia To Safeguard Maritime Security In South China Sea Amid Threat From Beijing

The United States agreed to sell 41.8 billion worth of arms to Taiwan, which it said will help improve the security of the country and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance in the region. The US State Department has also approved the sale of other military equipment to Taiwan such as the M142 Launcher, M57 Unitary Missiles, High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), M240B Machine Guns, etc.

Read: China To Sanction US Companies Over Arms Sale To Taiwan; Urges 'stop Selling Weapons'

This comes amid the increasing threat posed by the People's Liberation Army in the South China Sea and elsewhere. China has, on multiple occasions, warned the United States of its improving relations with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory. China urges Washington to adhere to the One-China policy while dealing with Taiwan, especially in the defence domain. To send messages to Taiwan, China carries out incursions across the median line and threatens to use its military might against Taipei.

Read: Jaishankar Tells China To Honour Pacts; Opines On 'large Civilisational States Reemerging'

(With inputs from ANI, Image Credit: AP)

