Taiwan's Athletes Discovered Talent For Wheelchair Dancing, Falls In Love After Pairing Up

Taiwanese wheelchair athletes find love on the dance floor after pairing up. Wheelchair athletes Vincent Kuo and Ivy Huang are one of the islands' last generation of Polio survivors and they have both found a talent for electric dancing on their own. Only when the duo paired up that's when they really fell in love.

Currently ranked second in world

Both Vincent and Ivy have spent years perfecting their dance routines and are currently ranked second in the world. The couple that recently got married is participating in the World Para Dance Sport Championship that will be taking place in Germany soon. Vincent told local media outlets that he has always been interested in sports even though his disability stops him from playing them. Around 50 wheelchair dancers meet up quite regularly in order to exercise and socialise through Wheelchair dancing. Both Vincent and his wife Ivy are 48 years old.

Their dance partners are non-disabled volunteers that dance either standing up, a style which is known as combi or the volunteers also use wheelchairs in a style called duo. Ivy has claimed that she has met a lot of good friends through dance and that all the dancers usually get together after a performance and have a feast. Both Vincent and Ivy can walk with the help of crutches but use wheelchairs for their dancing, both of them attended these meetings for a decade before performing together and falling in love.

The couple has been practising for months for the upcoming World Para Dance Sport Championship where they will join 230 athletes from 26 countries. Vincent and Ivy will both compete in the Duo category and Vincent will also be competing in the Combi category with the team coach Lydia Chang. Wheelchair dancing was first developed in Sweden in 1968 and was meant to be a means of recreation and rehabilitation. They hosted the first international competition in 1977.