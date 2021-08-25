Tajikistan Prez Meets Pakistan FM, Condemns Persecution Of Minorities In Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday met Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon. Following the meet, Rahmon said that his country condemns all forms of lawlessness and persecution of the Afghanisthan people, especially the minorities such as Tajiks and Uzbeks. In a statement, the president informed that Tajiks make up 46% of Afghanistan's population.

"The Founder of Peace and National Unity -- Leader of the Nation, President of the Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shah Mahmoud Qureshi," the Tajik government said in a statement.

"The officials stressed that Afghanistan should not be dragged back into the whirlpool of bloody imposed wars," the Tajik government said. The presidential statement said that the worn-torn country is on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the withdrawal of troops.

"As a close neighbour, Tajikistan has always supported the restoration of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and remains committed to this position. In order to urgently address the political and security problems of the neighbouring country, it is necessary to establish an inclusive government with the participation of all national minorities, especially Tajiks in Afghanistan, who make up more than 46 per cent of the population," the statement added. The statement said that the worn-torn country is on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the withdrawal of troops.

Pakistan says two sides discussed developments in Afghanistan

In a separate statement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the two sides reviewed developments in Afghanistan. "Discussed importance of continued international engagement as a shared responsibility. Pakistan looks forward to continuing to work together with Tajikistan for a coordinated response to developments in Afghanistan and for regional peace, stability and connectivity," Pakistan FM tweeted.

Last week, the Taliban captured Kabul, causing a collapse of Ashraf Ghani's government. As a result, foreign countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to unpredictable security situation. Meanwhile, an anti-Taliban force has been formed in Panjshir Valley. It is supported by Ahmad Massoud and caretaker President Amrullah Saleh.

(With ANI Inputs)