Taliban Accuse Tajikistan Of 'interfering' In Its Internal Affairs; Warn Of Repercussions

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy head of the Taliban government, on Sunday, reiterated his claim that Tajikistan is "interfering" in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and warned the Tajik government of the possible repercussions against their act. During an interview with the Middle East based broadcast news channel, Al Jazeera, Baradar even threatened Tajikistan to get ready with the Newton third law of motion. "Tajikistan interferes in our affairs, for every action, there is a reaction," Ghani Baradar said.

On 25 September, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid took to Twitter and said over thousands of troops were sent to Takhar province, the border area that both countries share. Mujahid maintained that the move was necessary to counter the security threats raised by the Tajikistan military. Meanwhile, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, while speaking at a joint summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization earlier this month, suggested creating "a security belt" around Afghanistan. According to him, the security belt would prevent the potential expansion of terrorist groups. "Special attention was paid to the situation inside and around Afghanistan. A list of measures was approved to respond to the challenges to the security of Central Asian countries stemming from the risk of a likely aggravation of the terrorist threat," said the Tajik President.

Turkey announces to extend construction of a wall on its eastern Van province

Apart from Tajikistan, Turkey Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also announced to extend the construction of a wall on its eastern Van province border with Afghan in order to secure the country from the extremist groups and also to divert the migrant influx. Further, the minister said that the country had taken measures on its eastern border before the Taliban took over Afghanistan. "Soon after the Taliban captured the national capital of Afghanistan, at least 1,500 cross the Turkish border every day. Now, it has been reduced to 200," added the Turkish Interior Minister.



The reaction from different countries came after a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on 15 August, leaving the people in tatters. On 26 August, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country.

(With inputs from ANI)

