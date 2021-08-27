Taliban 'arrests' 3 ISIS Suspects For Planning 'new Terror Acts' At Kabul Airport

Taliban on Friday claimed that it has arrested three members of the terrorist organisation ISIS, who were approaching Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Sharing the pictures of three Islamic State suspects, the extremist group has claimed that the detained were planning new acts of terror at Kabul airport.

On Thursday, the Taliban had condemned two explosions at the Kabul airport and had alleged that US troops were responsible for the security of the airport surroundings where the blasts took place. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid also strongly condemned the bombing at Kabul airport.

He also stated that the Taliban had informed the US and other nations about a possible terrorist strike by the IS. As soon as the foreign forces leave, Afghanistan will not have such attacks anymore, a Taliban official was quoted as saying by a Turkish channel.

Joe Biden Vows Retaliation

US President Joe Biden, in a press conference, confirmed that the attacks were carried out by Islamic State-affiliated ISIS- K and vowed retribution. "To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this. We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on."

The President further said that there is no evidence of the Taliban colluding with ISIS terrorists in carrying out the Kabul blasts. "No one trusts them. We are counting on their self-interests. It's not a matter of trust but a matter of mutual self-interest. But there is no evidence thus far, that there has been a collusion between the Taliban and ISIS," he said.

Twin blasts in Kabul

Twin explosions rocked the area outside Kabul airport, killing at least 95 people, including 13 US troops, on Thursday evening. The first explosion, reportedly a case of suicide bombing, struck close to the airport's Abbey Gate. The second blast was reported near the Baron Hotel.

Soon after the blast, Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the strike. It said that its suicide bomber targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army.”