The Northern Alliance in Afghanistan which is at the helm of the anti-Taliban resistance once again thrashed the Taliban fighters and push them back from entering the Panjshir province. On Wednesday, the Taliban terrorists attempted to enter Panjshir through Anjuman Pass from Badakshan, however, the fierce retaliation by the resistance forces resulted in Taliban terrorists fleeing the area with heavy casualties.

The Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and supported by former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh continues to hold its bastion in Panjshir against the Taliban.

On Tuesday as well, Republic Media Network had accessed visuals of intense gun battles between the Northern Alliance and the Taliban, thus pushing the Taliban on the back foot. Earlier, on several occasions, the Northern Alliance fighters inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban terrorists by engaging in a heavy gun battle against the insurgent group. On Monday, Republic had reported that 300 Taliban terrorists were killed in a heavy gun battle in Andarab. The escalations in anti-Taliban resistance were also witnessed from Kapisa located in North-East Afghanistan.

Ex-Afghan Army commanders join Northern Alliance

Previously, Republic had reported that former Afghan Army commanders have also allied with the Northern Alliance to take on the Taliban terrorists. Even Afghan civilians have come in support of the Northern Resistance. There have been demonstrations held by Afghan civilians in Afghanistan and other parts of the world to protest against the atrocities of the Taliban.

Former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh has also allied with Ahmad Massoud to fight against the oppressive regime of the Taliban. Even the local warlords in Afghanistan have joined hands with the Northern Alliance against the Taliban. Tajikistan, the northern neighbour of Afghanistan, has also pledged support to the Northern Alliance in its fight against the Taliban.

Afghanistan crisis due to Taliban takeover

The country has been facing the worst-ever situation since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after its government collapsed. Since then, people have been desperately trying to flee from the country, fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control. The Taliban have been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens and committed atrocities against them despite their promises of respecting women and minorities.

Several military commanders have been brutally killed by the Taliban terrorists. They have also stormed into the houses of Afghan residents and resorted to targeted killing. Women's rights have also been subverted. Taliban also opened fire at protestors who were holding the Afghan national flag on their Independence Day. Desperate scenes from Kabul Airport surface every day with civilians swarming the airport with the hope of fleeing the country.

Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, on Wednesday said that the Taliban will reach a peace deal with resistance forces in the Panjshir province. "We are in contact with people of Panjshir. We are in talks with the elders, influencers, and Jihadist commanders. The talks will soon solve the problem without war. I am 80 per cent confident that there will not be a need to go to war. According to our information, a peace agreement will be reached soon," Mujahid told the Shamshad News outlet.

Panjshir Valley

The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindukush mountains which is approximately 90 miles north of the Afghanistan capital, Kabul. The Taliban has failed to capture this major holdout. "It does provide a solid foothold. You can send humanitarian aid there and give (the resistance) some medical support. It can naturally serve as a strong point that ex-government forces could defend," Yuri Brazhnikov, who led Russian humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan from 2001-2002, said.

Resistance fighters in the Panjshir Valley in northern Afghanistan stand a chance of defending this strategic location against the Taliban, a former Russian emergency official told Sputnik in an interview.