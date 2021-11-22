Taliban Ban Afghan TV Shows Featuring Women Artists & Mandate hijab for female scribes

Suppressing rights of the Afghan women, the Taliban interim government on Sunday, 21 November, ordered television channels to stop airing shows featuring female artists and said that women scribes must wear hijabs. The latest order, which is part of the newly issued guidelines by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, is another setback for women’s rights in Afghanistan. According to Voice of America (VOA), one of the eight directives issued by the virtue ministry states that films and dramas should not have female actors. It also prevents television stations from showing men who are considered indecently exposed or not covered from chest to knees.

The Taliban have defended the directive, saying it is aimed at countering propagation of "immorality" and airing of videos that "are against the principles of Sharia”. The Talibani Ministry said that foreign and locally produced movies that promote foreign culture and traditions in Afghanistan and promote “immorality” should not be broadcast. It also added that the guidelines prohibit airing satirical shows that “insult” or undermine the “dignity” of individuals.

It is worth noting here that despite assurances to protect women and girls' rights, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has been harsher for the country's women and girls. In September, the Taliban announced an interim government, promising not to repeat the policies of the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001). However, reports from the ground contradict this.

Taliban’s curtailment of women rights

According to media reports, women are being denied the right to work, and a large number of them have demonstrated to demand their rights to employment and education. The Taliban, on the other hand, has abolished the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and handed over the women’s ministry building to the reinstated Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which was responsible for some of the worst abuses against women during the Taliban’s previous period in power.

Meanwhile, the UN last week called for a more inclusive government in Afghanistan as the nation has seen a curtailment of the fundamental rights of women and girls under the militants’ rule. “We continue to call for a more inclusive administration, in which government institutions reflect Afghanistan’s broad diversity,” said UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, according to a UNAMA press statement. She highlighted that there has been “limited progress” in this area.

(With inputs from ANI)