Taliban Bans Barbershops From Shaving Men's Beard, Playing Music In Helmand

The Taliban has banned barbers in Afghanistan's Helmand Province from shaving men's beards and playing music in their shops, as per reports. According to a statement issued by the Taliban-led government's department of virtue and vice, shaving beards in barbershops and public baths has been strictly prohibited in Helmand.

"You are urgently informed that from today, shaving beards and playing music in barbershops and public baths are strictly prohibited," the local authority said Sunday in a statement quoted by CNN. "If any barbershop or public bath is found to have shaved anyone's beard or played music, they will be dealt with according to the Sharia principles and they will not have the right to complain," the statement added.

Moreover, the group has also issued a warning against 'stylish' hairstyles and has prohibited men from getting them. Apart from music, hymns have also been banned from the premises of the hairdressing salons. The latest restrictions on men come after a meeting between officials of the Ministry of Islamic Orientation and representatives of men's hairdressing salons in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah.

Taliban's crackdown on Afghanistan civilians

While the Taliban's restrictions on men have been limited to their physical appearances, their crackdown on women has been harsher. Women have been banned in political spheres, and several restrictions have been imposed on their education and free movement. The Taliban interim government has declared that women will only be allowed to work and study in accordance with Islamic laws. Moreover, the terror group's recent remark about instituting Sharia laws, which include amputation and execution of criminals, has spread further fear.

Amid the stringent restrictions and violence, thousands of Afghan citizens, including former employees of the overthrown government and supporters of foreign forces have fled to neighbouring countries and the far West, reports have stated. Most recently, a large batch of Afghanis flocked towards the Iran border to seek refuge as uncertainty crept in following the announcement of an all-male interim Taliban government.

