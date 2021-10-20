Taliban Beheads Junior Volleyball Player From Afghanistan Women's National Team: Report

Taliban's true nature has once again been exposed in front of the world. According to a report, the extremist outfit beheaded an Afghanistan junior women's national volleyball team player. This development was confirmed to the Independent Persian by one of the coaches of the team.

Mahjabin Hakimi, who played in the youth age group, was assassinated by the Taliban in Kabul earlier this month. The incident remained unnoticed as the victim's family was warned to remain silent or to face dire consequences.

In an interview, the coach informed that Mahjabin represented the Kabul Municipality Club before the fall of the Ashraf Ghani administration on August 15. She was one of the star players, he added. The episode came to light when pictures of Hakimi's body and bloodied neck was shared on social media.

According to the coach, the sportswomen in Afghanistan face a serious threat from the Taliban, as the terrorist group has launched an offensive against those who participated in sports. The coach said that all players of the volleyball team are in a state of despair and fear and have been forced to flee to unknown places.

Taliban bans women from taking part in sports

Last month, the Taliban banned women from participating in sports citing that it would 'expose thier bodies'. The deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, had said that sports activities were not necessary for women.

"It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed," Wasiq was quoted as saying by AP.

Afghanistan: Women demand inclusion in political and social developments

Since the Taliban formed the government in Afghanistan, women have been restricted from taking part in sports, politics and other things. On several occasions, women have taken to the streets to demand their inclusion in political and social developments.

"The Taliban repeatedly say that women have the right to education, work and political inclusion in the government, and they should show it in practice," a protester told Tolo news. Another said that the interim government is portraying a good image in front of the world but on the ground 'all these are mere words by the extremist organisation.'